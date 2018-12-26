Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio

Outdoor Radio: The Eruption Migration Of Pine Grosbeak Finches

By 3 minutes ago
  • A female Pine Grosbeak is purched on top of a crabapple tree, visiting Vermont during this occasional eruption migration.
    A female Pine Grosbeak is purched on top of a crabapple tree, visiting Vermont during this occasional eruption migration.
    Nathaniel Sharp

In Spring, Vermont is awash with migrant birds; sadly, we don't see many species in the Winter. However, there are occasional eruption migrations as birds come from the north in search of shriveled fruit and seeds. Many of these winter arrivals are various species of finches including the Pine Grosbeak.

In this month's episode of Outdoor Radio, biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra are at the Northbranch Nature Center in Montpelier, Vermont, with Nathaniel Sharp, a naturalist at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. Together, they are scanning the tops of crabapple trees looking for the Pine Grosbeak finch, a "crown jewel" for winter bird watchers.

Eruption migrations don't happen every year, but when the pickings for fruit and seeds are slim in northern reaches, finches will often migrate south. Discover what seeds you can place in your feeder to draw these visitors to your yard.

Find more about Pine Grosbeaks at these sites:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Outdoor Radio
Migration
Finches

Related Content

Feed Birds, Not Squirrels: Stocking Your Feeder For A Vermont Winter

By & Dec 12, 2018
We're talking about the best ways to feed birds and keep them safe.
Jason Grey / flickr

The bears are mostly in bed for the winter, so it's safe to bring out your birdfeeders. But what's the best way to attract birds to your yard—what kind of food should you use? How can you take steps to keep your avian visitors safe? And how do you choose bird food based on what birds you might want to see?

Hawks, Hurricanes And The Declining Numbers Of Raptors: The Fall Bird Migration Show

By & Sep 18, 2018
Now is a great time to spot hawks, like this broad-winged hawk seen flying over a field in Putney.
Putneypics / Flickr

It's migration time again, which means high overhead, we'll see a steady stream of birds heading southward. But many of them also winter here. So it's a perfect time to get some direction on where to look and what to look for.

Outdoor Radio: How Taking Pictures Of Roadkill Can Help Protect Wildlife

By Oct 17, 2018
Kent McFarland

There is a story behind roadkill. Millions of accidents every year are caused by collisions with wildlife. How can we manage roadways so that they are safer for everyone, vehicles and animals?

Outdoor Radio: A Migrating Species Of Dragonflies, The Wandering Glider

By Sep 19, 2018
Bryan Pfeiffer

Many people don't think about insects, like dragonflies, as migratory. Most of Vermont's 101 dragonfly species stay through the winter but the Wandering Glider leaves with the changing of the season. This species can be found on every continent, except Antartica. In England they are called "Wandering Globetrotters."