Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio

Outdoor Radio: Hanging Out With Vultures In Vermont's Capital

By 1 hour ago
  • A turkey vulture soars over the National Life building in Montpelier.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    A turkey vulture soars over the National Life building in Montpelier.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • Biologists Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland watch turkey vultures from the roof of National Life in Montpelier.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Biologists Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland watch turkey vultures from the roof of National Life in Montpelier.
    Chris Albertine, courtesy / VPR
  • A turkey vulture has a six foot wingspan, but they are a small bird - only about four pounds.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    A turkey vulture has a six foot wingspan, but they are a small bird - only about four pounds.
    Kent McFarland, courtesty / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • A soaring turkey vulture shows off its beautiful wingspan.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    A soaring turkey vulture shows off its beautiful wingspan.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

Outdoor Radio usually takes us to a mountain top,  pond or forest to get close to wildlife. But this month, biologists Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland are on top of an office building in Montpelier. For the past several years, National Life employees have been able to watch turkey vultures out their windows. The birds are drawn to the rooftop for warmth and show off their huge wingspan soaring around the building. We learn how to identify turkey vultures from other big birds and how it is that they can eat roadkill and not get sick.

Follow these links to learn more about turkey vultures.

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies with support from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.

Tags: 
Outdoor Radio
Environment

Related Content

Outdoor Radio: A Mega-Roost Of Crows

By Jan 18, 2017
Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

Crows are the stuff of movies, mysteries and dark lore. They are also smart, gregarious birds with fascinating habits including a gathering called the winter roost when thousands of crows group together late in the day.

Outdoor Radio: Searching For Snowy Owls

By Feb 14, 2018
Kent McFarland captured this photo of a snowy owl in Killington.
Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

As cold as it might get in Vermont, it's warm here to the snowy owl. They spend their summers in the Arctic Tundra. These are large owls, with a wingspan of five feet and striking yellow eyes. Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra, of the Vermont Center For Ecostudies, went in search of a snowy owl at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison. We learn why it's a good year for spotting them in Vermont and what to do if you see one.

Find more info, video and photos at the links below:

Outdoor Radio: Tracking Moose Population In The Region

By Chris Albertine Mar 14, 2018
A moose calf walks through deep snow. The calf was collared and can be tracked by the research team from UVM and Vermont Fish And Wildlife.
Josh Bluin, Vermont Fish And Wildlife

Sarah Zahendra and Kent McFarland from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies recently trekked through deep snow near Maidstone Lake in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom to find out more about Alces americanus, or moose, in our region.

Joining them on the journey was Jake Debow, a researcher working on an extensive cooperative project with Vermont Fish And Wildlife and the University of Vermont.

Outdoor Radio: Dawn Chorus

By & Jun 27, 2014
flickr / stinkenroboter / 13954037792

When the sun comes up, the dawn chorus erupts! Birds break out in song early in the morning, showing off their varied tunes and amazing vocal abilities. Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra were at the UVM Jericho Research Forest at 5:30 a.m. to listen, record and explain why and how birds sing. The program may help you identify some of the birds you can pick out of the chorus.  And Kent McFarland will demonstrate how the Wood Thrush can actually sing two notes at once!