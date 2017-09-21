Outdoor Radio: Loon Watch On Lake Fairlee

The Vermont Center For Ecostudies reported a record year for Vermont's loons in 2017, and part of the success story happened on Lake Fairlee, where a pair of loons nested for the second consecutive year. Biologists Kent McFarland, Sara Zahendra and Eric Hanson headed out in canoes to take a look at the nesting sites. We learn the story of the Lake Fairlee loons and how volunteers are helping VCE and the state rebuild Vermont's loon population.

Each year hundreds of volunteers help monitor loons in Vermont. Visit the Vermont Center For Ecostudies LoonWatch site to learn how you can participate.

You'll find more information and ways that you can help monitor loons at these sites:

Vermont Loon Conservation Project: A joint project between the Vermont Center For Ecostudies and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, this project started when there were a mere seven loon pairs three decades ago to more than 90 breeding pairs in the state. This conservation triumph came only with a collaboration among people and organizations across Vermont.

A hidden camera captured the nesting habits of of the loons on Lake Fairlee.

Loon Caller, an ​annual newsletter​ about Vermont's loons, offers in-depth explanation of field work, science and conservation efforts and a few views behind the scenes​.

Learn more about Common Loon population changes from the Vermont Breeding Bird Atlas, a project of the Vermont Atlas of Life.

You can see a map of Common Loon sightings on Vermont Ebird and report your sightings to help us monitor and conserve loons.

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies with support from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.