Outdoor Radio: A Mega-Roost Of Crows

Crows are the stuff of movies, mysteries and dark lore. They are also smart, gregarious birds with fascinating habits including a gathering called the winter roost when thousands of crows group together late in the day.
Biologists Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland drove all around West Lebanon, New Hampshire, to follow a group of crows to a huge night roost.
There are many theories about why a flock of these birds is called a murder of crows, but what is for sure is the sight and deafening sound are breathtaking.
WATCH: A Murder Of Crows Gathering Late In The Day
- More on the etymology of the phrase "a murder of crows."
- Report your American Crow and other bird sightings at Vermont eBird, a project of the Vermont Atlas of Life.
- View a map of recent American Crow sightings reported to Vermont eBird.
- Add your photographs and observations of winter roosts to the Crows of Vermont project on iNaturalist.
- Learn more about American Crows at All About Birds.
