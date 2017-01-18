Outdoor Radio: A Mega-Roost Of Crows

Crows are the stuff of movies, mysteries and dark lore. They are also smart, gregarious birds with fascinating habits including a gathering called the winter roost when thousands of crows group together late in the day.

Biologists Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland drove all around West Lebanon, New Hampshire, to follow a group of crows to a huge night roost.

There are many theories about why a flock of these birds is called a murder of crows, but what is for sure is the sight and deafening sound are breathtaking.

WATCH: A Murder Of Crows Gathering Late In The Day

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies and is made possible by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.