Outdoor Radio: One Of The Most Endangered Animals In Vermont, Freshwater Mussels

By 30 minutes ago
  • A pocketbook mussel filters and feeds in the Winooski river.
    A pocketbook mussel filters and feeds in the Winooski river.
    Kent McFarland

You can call them clams or mussels, the names are interchangable, but they should also be called endangered. Here in Vermont there are eighteen separate species of freshwater mussels and of those, ten are listed as threatened or endangered while several others are considered rare.

In this month's episode of Outdoor Radio, biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra are joined by Mark Fergusion of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department as they visit downtown Winooski and search for freshwater clams in the Winooski River.

Freshwater mussels are given common names like the "pink heelsplitter", "fragile papershell" or the "pocketbook". They bury themselves in the mud but you can often find them filter-feeding the water with two holes at the top of their shells. These animals play an important role in filtering the freshwater in their ecosystems.

Also in this podcast, learn about how one species, Zebra Mussels, are taking over the local ecosystem. Lake Champlain is a biodiversity hotspot for aquatic animals. Many of the species of freshwater mussels that you find here can not be found in any other New England state.

Find more about freshwater mussels at these sites:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Outdoor Radio
Mussels
Clams

Related Content

That Clam In Your Chowder Might Be Hundreds Of Years Old

By Nov 16, 2013

First we heard on Morning Edition that a clam scientists had opened up turned out to have been 507 years old.

That led us to stories with headlines like this: "Scientists accidentally kill world's oldest animal at age 507."

Vermont Biologist On Why You Should Eat Invasive Species

By & Apr 1, 2014
Wayne Marshall / Flickr

Oh, those frustrating invasives. From Japanese knotweed to the menacing Asian carp, what to do with these unwanted interlopers? Well, some people say, if you can’t beat ‘em, eat ‘em! 

Take zebra mussels, a species that has wreaked havoc in Vermont. Since 1993, the mussels have been clogging pipes, encrusting boats and docks, and altering Lake Champlain’s ecological balance.

Outdoor Radio: Nesting In The High Grass, The Bobolinks Return

By Jul 18, 2018
A bobolink perches on strands of high grasses in South Woodstock at Top Acres Farm.
Kent McFarland

Which bird's song is a burst of tweets and twitters that sound like R2D2 from "Star Wars" movie fame? It is the bobolink and after wintering in Argentina, these small, songful birds have returned to nest in Vermont's high grasses.

Why Is The Sea Salty?

By & Sep 30, 2016
Jane Lindholm / VPR

We're heading to the coast of Maine to learn a little bit about why the sea is salty, how mussels get their shells and how model ships get in those glass bottles.