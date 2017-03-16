Outdoor Radio: Peering Into A Porcupine Den

  • A porcupine hides in his den with his quills facing out to ward off predators.
  • The marks on this hemlock tree show where a porcupine has been feeding.
  • Biologist Sara Zahendra shows how big the opening is on this porcupine den. The inside of the den is big enough for a human.
  • Biologist Kent McFarland demonstrates how difficult it is to pull out a quill.
  • Porcupine scat covered the floor of the den.
Porcupines can have as many as 30,000 quills on their bodies, but contrary to the popular myth, they do not 'shoot' them at enemies.  They feast on hemlock branches and are preyed upon by fisher cats.

Biologists Kent McFarland, Sara Zahendra and Steve Faccio ventured into the woods on a blustery day to examine a porcupine den that was big enough for a human to fit in - but not someplace you'd want to venture!

Here's more information about porcupines, also knows as the quill pig.

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies and is made possible by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.

