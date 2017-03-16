Outdoor Radio: Peering Into A Porcupine Den

Porcupines can have as many as 30,000 quills on their bodies, but contrary to the popular myth, they do not 'shoot' them at enemies. They feast on hemlock branches and are preyed upon by fisher cats.
Biologists Kent McFarland, Sara Zahendra and Steve Faccio ventured into the woods on a blustery day to examine a porcupine den that was big enough for a human to fit in - but not someplace you'd want to venture!
Here's more information about porcupines, also knows as the quill pig.
