Outdoor Radio: The 'Rank Coward'

We are awed by the size, beauty and power of the bald eagle but Ben Franklin described it as a bird of "bad moral character. He doesn't get his living honestly and besides, he is a rank coward."

The bald eagle won this reputation because it is expert at scavenging and stealing food from others. But we don't hold it against them. It's always a treat to spot one of these majestic birds. Wildlife biologist John Buck, of the Vermont Fish And Game Department, joins Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland for this edition of Outdoor Radio for a conversation about the personality, nesting habits and status of bald eagles in Vermont.

