Outdoor Radio: Searching For Snowy Owls

  • Kent McFarland captured this photo of a snowy owl in Killington.
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

As cold as it might get in Vermont, it's warm here to the snowy owl. They spend their summers in the Arctic Tundra. These are large owls, with a wingspan of five feet and striking yellow eyes. Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra, of the Vermont Center For Ecostudies, went in search of a snowy owl at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Vergennes. We learn why it's a good year for spotting them in Vermont and what to do if you see one.

