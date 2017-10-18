Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio

Outdoor Radio: Tiny Turtles

By 9 minutes ago
  • An Eastern Spiny Softshell Turtle hatchling is ready to be released into the water.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    An Eastern Spiny Softshell Turtle hatchling is ready to be released into the water.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • Map and Painted Turtle hatchlings are ready to be released.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Map and Painted Turtle hatchlings are ready to be released.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • Biologist Steve Perron is excavating a turtle nest as Sara Zahendra looks on.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Biologist Steve Perron is excavating a turtle nest as Sara Zahendra looks on.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • This photo shows how small an Eastern Spiny Softshell hatchling is.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    This photo shows how small an Eastern Spiny Softshell hatchling is.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

With a pointed snout, knobby protrusions, and a flat, leathery shell, the Spiny Softshell Turtle is certainly one of Vermont's odder-looking reptiles. It is also listed as threatened in our state. Steve Parren of the Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department joins Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland to talk about the Spiny Softshell's biology, habitat and some of the threats faced by Vermont's only aquatic turtle.

Here is a video of Parren and Zahendra excavating a turtle nest. And here's a video about the turtle adoption program at the ECHO Center in Burlington.

Follow these links to learn more about the Spiny Softshell Turtle:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaberation with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies with support from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.
 

Tags: 
Outdoor Radio
Environment

Related Content

Migration And More: The Fall Bird Show

By Oct 9, 2017
Now that autumn is here, it's time for the fall bird show. One thing we'll talk about is why some people are worried that they haven't been seeing as much activity at their birdfeeders this year.
PrairieArtProject / iStock

Autumn is officially upon us yet again, which means it's time for another fall bird show on Vermont Edition.

Outdoor Radio: Loon Watch On Lake Fairlee

By Sep 21, 2017
An adult loon keeps a watchful eye on Lake Fairlee in West Fairlee, Vermont.
Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

The Vermont Center For Ecostudies reported a record year for Vermont's loons in 2017, and part of the success story happened on Lake Fairlee, where a pair of loons nested for the second consecutive year. Biologists Kent McFarland, Sara Zahendra and Eric Hanson headed out in canoes to take a look at the nesting sites.

Outdoor Radio: Amazing Migration

By & Sep 15, 2016
Chris Albertine / VPR

Putney Mountain is one of the high points in Vermont where bird watchers gather in early fall to see the migration of raptors and butterflies. Biologist Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra explain how raptors travel for hundreds of miles using as little energy as possible.