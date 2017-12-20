Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio

Outdoor Radio: Tracking The Fisher

By & 40 minutes ago
  • It is difficult to track down a Fisher for a photograph, but this female was spotted sniffing in the snow at the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    It is difficult to track down a Fisher for a photograph, but this female was spotted sniffing in the snow at the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock.
    Ed Sharron
  • This Fisher was spotted at the Marsh-Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    This Fisher was spotted at the Marsh-Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock.
    Ed Sharron
  • The tail dragging through the snow is one of the signs to watch for when tracking a Fisher.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    The tail dragging through the snow is one of the signs to watch for when tracking a Fisher.
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • Kent McFarland, Sara Zahendra and Steve Faccio are pleased to spot some Fisher tracks at the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock.
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Kent McFarland, Sara Zahendra and Steve Faccio are pleased to spot some Fisher tracks at the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock.
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

This month on Outdoor Radio, biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies head out into the woods to track the Fisher. Sometimes called the Fisher Cat, it's not a cat at all. Biologist Steve Faccio, who specializes in Fishers, joins McFarland and Zahendra to dispel some myths about Fishers and offer tips on how to track them.

Learn more about Fishers at these sites:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with The Vermont Center For Ecostudies. This program originally aired in January, 2016

Tags: 
Outdoor Radio
Featured Programs
Environment

Related Content

Outdoor Radio: Chickadees At Your Feeder

By & Dec 31, 2015
Kent McFarland / Vermont Cetner for Ecostudies

This is the time of year when Black-capped Chickadees congregate at bird feeders, making their distinctive sound. These affable little birds are stashing away thousands of seeds for the winter. 

Outdoor Radio: Snow Geese

By Nov 19, 2015
Kent McFarland

The Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area is a destination spot for bird watchers who come to see the thousands of snow geese that flock there.

Biologists Sara Zahendra and Kent McFarland explain why snow geese are on the decline and why that's a good thing. You'll hear the incredible din of the birds as they rise up from Dead Creek in a cloud of winged snow. Here are some additional resources to learn about Dead Creek and Snow Geese.

Outdoor Radio: Exploring Above And Below The Ice

By & Feb 19, 2015
Kent McFarland

Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra glide out on to the ice covering Lake Morey in Fairlee.

“It’s February in Vermont and it’s pond hockey time,” says McFarland.