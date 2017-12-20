Outdoor Radio: Tracking The Fisher

This month on Outdoor Radio, biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies head out into the woods to track the Fisher. Sometimes called the Fisher Cat, it's not a cat at all. Biologist Steve Faccio, who specializes in Fishers, joins McFarland and Zahendra to dispel some myths about Fishers and offer tips on how to track them.

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with The Vermont Center For Ecostudies. This program originally aired in January, 2016