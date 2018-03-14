Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio: Tracking Moose Population In The Region

By Chris Albertine 54 minutes ago
  • A moose calf walks through deep snow. The calf was collared and can be tracked by the research team from UVM and Vermont Fish And Wildlife.
  • On a recent trek, the Center for Ecostudies' Sarah Zahendra and Jake Debow look at moose tracks in the deep snow near Maidstone Lake.
Sarah Zahendra and Kent McFarland from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies recently trekked through deep snow near Maidstone Lake in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom to find out more about Alces americanus, or moose, in our region.

Joining them on the journey was Jake Debow, a researcher working on an extensive cooperative project with Vermont Fish And Wildlife and the University of Vermont.

Debow has collared over 90 moose to find out their mortality rates, productivity and trends for upcoming years. His research allows him to track the moose population's nutritional plane throughout the winter.

Moose populations in Vermont and New Hampshire are seeing a rapid decline due to a suite of reasons, most predominantly, the abundance of winter ticks.

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies with support from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.

