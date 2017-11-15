Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio

Outdoor Radio: The Unique Crossbill Beak

  • The White-winged Crossbill eats thousands of conifer seeds each day.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • The biologists from the Vermont Center For Ecostudies visited Moose Bog, north of Island Pond, for this edition of Outdoor Radio.
    Kent McFarland, courtesty / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • This beautiful spruce forest is home to many birds that feast on conifer seeds.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

In this episode of Outdoor Radio, biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra are way up in the Northeast Kingdom at Moose Bog in Ferdinand.

They're joined by avid birder Tom Berriman in search of crossbill birds. The beak on these birds is actually crossed, allowing them to pry open the scales on pine cones and pick out the seeds inside. A crossbill can consume 3,000 seeds a day! There are several species of crossbills; the White-winged and Red Crossbills are most common to Vermont, but they are rarely spotted.

Check out these links for more information about Crossbills:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies with support from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.
 

 

