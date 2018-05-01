Related Program: 
Outgoing CEO Robin Turnau Reflects On 29 Years At VPR

By & 1 hour ago
    VPR President & CEO Robin Turnau.
    Daria Bishop

Robin Turnau, who has served as president and CEO of Vermont Public Radio since 2009, is stepping down from her position on May 4th. She first started working at the station in 1989 as a membership and volunteer coordinator.

Succeeding Turnau as CEO and president is Scott Finn, formerly of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Before her departure, Turnau spoke to Vermont Edition about her time at VPR and where she thinks that the station is headed.

 

In regards to the changing landscape of public radio and media organizations, Turnau says the changes during her tenure at VPR have been considerable.

"Not so long ago, we thought of ourselves as Vermont Public Radio and now it's really that we're a media organization ... We're now doing so much more online—digitally and with podcasts—so it's not just the radio anymore ... We've been trying to pay very close attention to make sure that as as media changes nationally and locally, VPR is there to fill the void." — Robin Turnau on Vermont Edition

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Robin Turnau

