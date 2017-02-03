Outpouring Of Support For Muslim Community After Shooting At Quebec City Mosque

A shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday left six dead and 19 wounded. Police arrested one suspect who has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The shooting has shaken Quebec's Muslim community and raised concerns about the nationalist, anti-immigration rhetoric espoused by some groups in the province. The city has also seen an outpouring of support from both politicians and people in the community supporting multiculturalism.

VPR spoke with Kate McKenna, a reporter with the CBC in Montreal who's been covering the shooting, about the aftermath of the attack.

Listen to the full interview above.