The Outsized Role Of Opossums In Controlling The Tick Population

Live call-in discussion: With the spread of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, communities have become more concerned with the level of tick activity in their area. But nature does have a way of keeping things in balance. In this case, the hero is the opossum.

We speak with Bard College professor of biology Felicia Keesing about the role opossums and other wildlife play in controlling the tick population. And we hear about The Tick Project, a program looking at the effectiveness of tick-killing products.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.