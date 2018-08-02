Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Overparenting? Underparenting? Balancing Kids' Safety And Independence

By & 1 hour ago
  • We're looking at the debates around how much independence to allow to kids.
    We're looking at the debates around how much independence to allow to kids.
    _jure / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Are today's parents overprotecting their kids and setting them up for failure? Or just keeping them safe? We're talking about the tricky balancing act between independence and safety, and what it means for kids’ development. 

We're joined by teacher, parent and best-selling author Jessica Lahey, and by pediatrician and professor Dr. Joseph Hagan.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, August 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Kids & Parenting

Related Content

Making It Work (Or Not): The Dynamics Of Adult Kids Living With Their Parents

By & May 30, 2018
The number of adults living with their parents is increasing. We're talking about these living situations and how they can work.
Kwanchai Khammuean / iStock

You might have seen a story making the rounds about a 30-year-old forced by a court to leave his parents' house. It's an oddball example of what is an increasingly common arrangement: adult children living with their parents.

We're talking about reasons people might choose this situation, and how they make it work (or alternatively, ways it can go wrong).

Supporting Breastfeeding, Avoiding 'Mommy Wars'

By & Sep 2, 2015
TIburon Studios / iStock

Last week, Vermont was recognized by the USDA for the state's programs to support and promote breastfeeding. At the same time, the issue of a mother's decision to breastfeed - or not to - can lead to particularly charged conversations amongst parents. What is it about this aspect of parenting that can lead to such intense emotions and potential judgment?