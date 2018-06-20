Override Vote Fails, Governor's Veto Stands: What's Next For Budget Negotiations

A vote to override Gov. Phil Scott's budget veto has failed, sending lawmakers back to the drawing board as the clock ticks closer to a possible state government shutdown. On Vermont Edition, we're talking with reporters about how we got to this point, where the negotiations go next and what the final budget might end up looking like.

We're joined by Neal Goswami of WCAX, Peter Hirschfeld of VPR and April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press.

