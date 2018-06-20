Related Program: 
Override Vote Fails, Governor's Veto Stands: What's Next For Budget Negotiations

By & 35 minutes ago
  • Lawmakers gathered in the House chamber moments before the attempted override vote. We're talking about next steps after the vote failed to override Gov. Scott's budget veto.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A vote to override Gov. Phil Scott's budget veto has failed, sending lawmakers back to the drawing board as the clock ticks closer to a possible state government shutdown. On Vermont Edition, we're talking with reporters about how we got to this point, where the negotiations go next and what the final budget might end up looking like.

We're joined by Neal Goswami of WCAX, Peter Hirschfeld of VPR and April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

House Republicans Sustain Scott's Budget Veto

By 14 hours ago
House Republicans held a press conference Tuesday after they voted to sustain Gov. Phil Scott's budget veto. GOP lawmakers say they'll continue to reject any spending plan that allows for the possibility of an increase in property tax rates.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Republicans may have minority status in the Vermont House of Representatives, but they showed Tuesday they’re still a force to be reckoned with.

Scott Vetoes State Budget, Lawmakers Call For Government Shutdown Contingency Plan

By Jun 14, 2018
Sens. Jane Kitchel, Tim Ashe and Ann Cummings, from left, called on Gov. Phil Scott Thursday to develop a contingency plan in the event of a government shutdown.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott Thursday night vetoed the state budget passed by lawmakers last week. And with Scott and the Legislature still at odds over one key policy issue, elected officials are calling on the administration to develop a contingency plan in the event of a government shutdown.