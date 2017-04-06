Parenthood And The Law

What does it mean - legally - to be a parent? The answer to that question is changing with shifting culture and technology. We're looking at the new face of parenthood, and at how the legal framework is struggling to keep up.

How does Vermont deal with issues raised by surrogacy and other reproductive technologies, and by same-sex marriage? And what might come next?

We're joined by Kurt Hughes, an attorney at Murdoch, Hughes, and Twarog in Burlington specializing in adoption law, assisted reproductive law, and family law. Also by Dr. Peter Casson, a physician specializing in infertility and assisted reproductive technologies at Northeastern Reproductive Medicine in Colchester. And by Dr. Robert Macauley, Medical Director of Clinical Ethics at the UVM Medical Center.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.