Parsing The Primary Election Results

By & 21 minutes ago
  • Vermont's three major parties hold their primaries on August 14th.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

In the primary election, voters select Vermont's major party nominees for a series of offices from the county level on up to federal. We're talking about the results from the primary. We'll look at the races for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and more. Plus we'll look at how it all shapes the race to the general election in November.

We're joined by Matt Dickinson, professor of political science at Middlebury, and by VPR's Bob Kinzel.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

