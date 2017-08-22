Related Programs: 
A Passion For Opera
Saturday Matinee

'A Passion For Opera' Concludes Production

By 1 hour ago
  • Peter Fox Smith has shared his love and knowledge of opera with VPR audiences since the station first went on the air in 1977.
    Peter Fox Smith has shared his love and knowledge of opera with VPR audiences since the station first went on the air in 1977.
    Jordan Silverman

A Passion For Opera, which airs on VPR Classical Saturdays at noon, will end production next month. The last program will broadcast on Saturday, September 9.

Hosted by Peter Fox Smith, the A Passion For Opera featured a hand-selected program of operatic arias and scenes, along with the occasional theme-oriented program focusing on a particular artist, genre, style, or operatic motif. Prior to A Passion For Opera, Peter hosted Saturday Afternoon At The Opera from 1977-2013.

Going forward, you’ll hear classical music in the noon hour from our partners at C24, based in Minneapolis. Saturday Matinee will continue on VPR Classical from 1-5 p.m. each week, featuring Metropolitan Opera and operas recorded live in concert from around the country.

We are grateful to Peter for sharing his love and knowledge of the human voice in music with our audience for more than 40 years.

