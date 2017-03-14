Paying For Clean Water

When it comes to bodies of water, your big boys in Vermont are Lake Champlain, Lake Memphremagog, and the Connecticut River. The rest of the state is pretty much in the watershed of these three. So when it comes to clean water, all of our waterways are interconnected.

And while most people agree that clean water is a high priority, how to pay for it gets tricky. We're talking about around $50 million that the federal EPA thinks Vermont should be kicking in for clean up and maintenance of these waterways annually.

The Legislature has ideas on the subject and so does Governor Phil Scott.

We hear from Westminster Representative David Deen and Vermont's Secretary of the Agency of National Resources Julie Moore on how Vermont might be able to pay for this task.

Also on the program, sugar houses have been billowing smoke around the state. We've called on cookbook author Marialisa Calta to talk about the good and bad of cooking with maple.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 12 noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.