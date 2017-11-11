Peace And Purpose In The Soil: A Network For Farmer-Veterans

Listen to Joe Turner's story.

On a recent Sunday, as warm sun burned the morning dew off the cover crops at Wild Roots Farm in Bristol, Jon Turner explained the guiding philosophy behind his unique agriculture operation.

“Everything here is really about understanding, or trying to understand the relationship between space and our relationship to it,” Turner says.

This isn’t a production farm. Turner hosts educational workshops here, where people learn about perennial beds, or pollinator gardens, or pasture management.

For some of the people that come here though, it’s about something else too. Turner makes sure that at least two veterans are here for every class at Wild Roots.

