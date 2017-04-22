Peach Pickin' Time in Georgia

Hard to believe, but "peach picking time in Georgia" begins in only a few weeks! Jimmie Rodgers, Eliza Gilkyson, songs about early spring in Vermont, and much much more...

This program will air on Sunday April 23rd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Mary Gauthier will be performing with Eliza Gilkyson and Gretchen Peters for the Three Women And The Truth tour, coming to the UVM Recital Hall in Burlington on Friday, April 28th.

NEXT STAGE in Putney presents Eliza Gilkyson and Gretchen Peters on Sunday April 30th - Each artist will perform solo and then together. A Meet & Greet happens at 6 pm, & the show is at 7.

Catamount Arts Masonic Hall in St. Johnsbury presents Atwater Donnelly on Friday April 28th at 7:30 p.m.

The PM Sundays series at the Richmond Congregational Church presents banjo master Tony Trishka on Sunday April 30th at 4 p.m.

The Cabin Fever Series presents Jeff Warner in Concert Saturday April 29th at 8 p.m. at the Walkover Gallery and Concert Room 15 Main St Bristol.

Dave Keller’s Soul Review will be playing at ArtsRiot in Burlington on Friday April 28th.

Brooks Williams will be performing at Café Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday April 29th .