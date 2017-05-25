Pediatrics Advocate Hails Scott's Marijuana Legalization Veto

Although the majority of Vermonters support legalization, some groups remain concerned about health and safety implications of legalizing the drug.

Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.

Stephanie Winters, the executive director of the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont chapter, is among those who support the governor's decision.

