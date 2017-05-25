Related Programs: 
Pediatrics Advocate Hails Scott's Marijuana Legalization Veto

  • Stephanie Winters, the executive director of the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont chapter, is among those who support Gov. Phil Scott's decision to veto a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in 2018.
    Steven Senne / Associated Press

Although the majority of Vermonters support legalization, some groups remain concerned about health and safety implications of legalizing the drug.

Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott vetoed legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana.

Stephanie Winters, the executive director of the American Academy of Pediatrics Vermont chapter, is among those who support the governor's decision.

Listen to Winters' full conversation with VPR's Henry Epp, above.

