Permission To Grow Your Own: The Specifics On Vermont's Marijuana Bill

Live call-in discussion: The Legislature is sending a marijuana bill to Gov. Phil Scott for his signature, which would make Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana through the legislative process.

Now exactly what does the bill allow you to do?

More from VPR: Vermont Senate Passes Marijuana Legalization Bill, Which Now Heads To Gov. Scott

We hear from state Sen. Chris Pearson and state Rep. Selene Colburn about how much pot and hashish you can possess and about where you can and can't smoke it. Plus we'll get clarification on how many mature and immature plants you can grow.

Post your questions or comments about the marijuana bill here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Thursday, Jan. 11 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.