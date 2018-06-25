Related Program: 
VPR News

Perplexed By The Mueller Investigation? We Ask Expert Garrett Graff To Explain

By 59 minutes ago
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller leaving the capitol in June 2017.
    Special counsel Robert Mueller leaving the capitol in June 2017.
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP

More than a year into the Donald Trump presidency, special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting multiple ongoing investigations.

These include probes into whether Trump and his campaign accepted help from Russia to win the 2016 election, and whether the president himself obstructed justice after he did.

Journalist and historian Garrett Graff has conducted numerous interviews with Mueller and provided unique insights into his life and career before a live VPR audience.

Watch our full live conversation with Garrett Graff

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
VPR Blog
Congress
Donald Trump
Garrett Graff

Related Content

Vermont House Urges DHS To Reunite Separated Kids With Their Families

By Jun 22, 2018
A protester outside the White House in Washington, D.C., Thursday. Members of the Vermont House voted Friday to oppose a decision by the Trump Administration to separate children from undocumented parents at the border.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The Vermont House has given its tri-partisan approval to a resolution that strongly opposes a decision by the Trump Administration to separate undocumented parents from their children along the Mexican border.