Perplexed By The Mueller Investigation? We Ask Expert Garrett Graff To Explain

More than a year into the Donald Trump presidency, special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting multiple ongoing investigations.
These include probes into whether Trump and his campaign accepted help from Russia to win the 2016 election, and whether the president himself obstructed justice after he did.
Journalist and historian Garrett Graff has conducted numerous interviews with Mueller and provided unique insights into his life and career before a live VPR audience.
Watch our full live conversation with Garrett Graff