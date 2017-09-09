Related Program: 
VPR News

PFCs Found In Well Water Near Vermont Guard Base

By 24 seconds ago
  • The Vermont Air National Guard announced it has discovered PFCs in a private water well near its airport base.
    The Vermont Air National Guard announced it has discovered PFCs in a private water well near its airport base.
    Jtasphoto / iStock

The Vermont Air National Guard announced it has discovered elevated levels of Perfluorinated Compounds, also known as PFCs, in a private drinking water well near the guard base at Burlington International Airport, in South Burlington.

A press release states base officials received test results this week reflecting PFC levels above state regulatory guidelines. The test followed a base inspection for PFCs conducted by the U.S. Air Force.

Drinking water for the base and neighboring communities is supplied by Champlain Water District. The press release states, "According to publicly available information on their website, finished drinking water from CWD was tested in 2016 and found to be unaffected."

PFCs are synthetic chemicals found in consumer goods such as nonstick pans and stain-resistant fabrics. In 1970 the Air Force began using firefighting foam containing PFCs.

“As Green Mountain Boys, we operate and live in our surrounding communities,” 158th Fighter Wing Commander Col. David Smith states in the release. “We remain committed to proactively addressing this ongoing process.”

The Vermont Air National Guard says it is responding by coordinating closely with multiple state agencies, including the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as installing a carbon filtration system to remove PFCs.

Tags: 
Environment
VPR News
Water Quality

Related Content

State Asks Court To Approve PFOA Deal With Saint-Gobain

By Sep 7, 2017

The state has asked the Bennington Superior Court to approve the agreement that it reached with Saint-Gobain over water that's contaminated with the industrial chemical PFOA.

State Reaches Settlement Over PFOA Contamination In Bennington

By Jul 25, 2017

Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that the state has reached a settlement with the company Saint-Gobain over the water contamination in Bennington.

As More Homes Show Unsafe Levels Of PFOA, Work Continues To Understand Its Spread

By Jun 14, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Recent test results showing almost a dozen new residences in Bennington with PFOA levels above the health standard prove that the chemical is still moving through the environment. The state is struggling to understand just how long it will be before any homeowner within the area of contamination can be assured that their water is safe.