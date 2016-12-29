Related Programs: 
Phil Scott To Leave Another Shumlin Appointee In Place At Key Government Post

Yet another appointee of Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin will be keeping his job under the administration of Republican Governor-elect Phil Scott.

Scott announced in an email Thursday evening that Louis Porter will stay on as commissioner of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, a post he’s served in since April of 2014. Porter, a former journalist at the Rutland Herald and Times Argus, previously served as Shumlin’s secretary of civil and military affairs.

Porter is the third Shumlin appointee to keep his job under Scott, joining Commissioner of Finance and Management Andy Pallito and Commissioner of Financial Regulation Mike Pieciak.

Scott on Thursday also announced the appointments of Brad Ferland to deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration, and former Patrick Leahy staffer Ted Brady to deputy secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

“These are seasoned leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to serving Vermonters throughout their careers,” Scott said the appointments in a written statement. “The depth of experience Brad, Ted and Louis bring will help advance our efforts to create a more efficient government, grow the economy and uphold our state’s values.” 

Ferland has been working in the Agency of Administration for more than 20 years, and most recently served as deputy commissioner of finance and management.

Brady has been working as the rural development state director for Vermont and New Hampshire for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a post he was appointed to by President Barack Obama.

