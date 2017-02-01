Photos: In The World's Second-Largest Refugee Camp, Syrians 'Live Day By Day'

About eight miles from the Syrian border in Jordan is the world's second-largest refugee camp. The sprawling temporary city is home to about 80,000 Syrians who fled their country’s civil war.

Hastily erected in 2012 to take in the massive wave of men, women and children from the north, the Zaatari refugee camp, which covers about 2 square miles, has evolved and morphed into a quasi-temporary city.

It's also become Jordan’s fourth-largest city.

VPR’s Nina Keck is in Jordan this week. Her goal is to report on what life is like for Syrian refugees awaiting resettlement, the process they have to go through and the impact they’re having on their host country.

Mohammed Al-Taher, a liaison officer with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, stands in front of a colorful map of the camp on his office wall.

“Over here is the oldest part of the camp,” he says, pointing to a much more densely-populated section where tents were first put up. “Over here are the newer areas." Less mud, he says, and the families have more room.

While Zaatari was initially a tent city, today refugees live in what are called caravans – one-room, prefabricated housing units that measure 16 feet by 9.5 feet. Newer models have a small kitchen and toilet and measure 23 feet by 11 feet, and families with more children get more caravans.

While families do have access to water, there’s only cold water. Portable gas or propane heaters are used in the winter. Electricity costs are so high that power only comes on from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

One woman, a mother of five, invited me into her home for coffee and sweets and showed me her kitchen. She remarked how much she missed the modern appliances of her former life.

“I cook all my meals here,” she told me through an interpreter, pointing to a propane burner on the floor and a sink with a small single faucet. Red fringed curtains hung over the single window.

Leaving her small dwelling, I made my way through the mud to the main market street — a sensory overload of bicycles, small trucks, donkey carts, foot traffic and kids, everywhere clusters of kids. Many ran up to me asking to have their pictures taken.

Zaatari has 16 schools, most operating in double shifts. There are 27 community centers, two grocery stores and six sports fields, not to mention two field hospitals, nine primary health centers and a delivery unit.

“That’s important,” says Al-Taher, “because about 80 babies are born at the camp every week.”

To provide all the services required to support so many people, Al-Taher says the UNHCR works with 47 different nongovernmental organizations and agencies.

But, he says, shrugging his shoulders, “it’s not enough.”

After almost five years, it’s getting harder to find funding. Governments and aid agencies are feeling tapped out, and Jordan’s economy – like many in the region – is struggling, hurt by the years of war conflict and closed borders.

Al-Taher wouldn’t estimate how much it cost to run the camp, saying those figures are very hard to quantify. The nongovernmental groups that help them don’t like to share their financial data, he says, and the number and needs of refugees has fluctuated over the last several years.

In 2013, the European Commission’s Humanitarian Office in Amman estimated the cost of running Zaatari at $500,000 a day. But in the years since, that’s likely ballooned.

What the facts and figures don’t tell you is that Ayman Alshouly found love in the camp. A farmer in Syria, he fled the violence four years ago and met his wife in Zaatari. They now have two children, and he sells shoes at a small shop in the camp.

Two doors down, Aminay Alhassal, a 31-year-old mother of three, may have found peace at Zaatari. She runs a shop that sells children's and baby clothes. Her 2-year-old son sits on a large cushion behind the counter.

Speaking through an interpreter, she says that she fled Syria to protect her children.

“I work, I go home,” she says. “Every day, same thing.”

But she says her children are with her most days, and they’re safe: "It’s enough for now.”

I hear something similar from Mohammed Kenawy.

He’s lived in Zaatari for four years and has a bustling vegetable and fruit stand. It’s the same line of work he was in back in Syria, and he talks to me as he rings up sales of apples, oranges and cauliflower.

He waves to a fellow refugee who’s driving a donkey cart past his shop loaded with produce. Others who pass by call out greetings.

Kenawy lives in the camp with his wife and three children. He’s lucky, he says: Business is good. But he admits he no longer dreams about tomorrow. He says that’s too hard for a refugee.

Speaking through an interpreter, he says, “We live day-by-day. God be praised, we are safe. That is all I can ask for today.”

