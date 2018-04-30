Related Program: VPR Classical Pianist Lise de la Salle Live By Walter Parker • 1 hour ago Related Program: VPR Classical TweetShareGoogle+Email Pianist Lise de la Salle visits VPR Friday. Lynn Goldsmith / www.lisedelasalle.com French pianist Lise de la Salle visits Stetson Studio One for a live preview of the Bach Unlimited program she will perform at Hill and Hollow Music on Sunday afternoon. Listen Friday May 4 at 11 a.m. Tags: Live PerformancesTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.