Pianist Lise de la Salle Live

By 1 hour ago
  • Pianist Lise de la Salle visits VPR Friday.
    Lynn Goldsmith / www.lisedelasalle.com

French pianist Lise de la Salle visits Stetson Studio One for a live preview of the Bach Unlimited program she will perform at Hill and Hollow Music on Sunday afternoon.

Listen Friday May 4 at 11 a.m.

