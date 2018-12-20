Related Program: 
A Pillar Of The Northeast Kingdom: Remembering Dr. David Toll

By & 26 minutes ago
    Dr. David Toll in his office at 85 Main St. in St. Johnsbury, where he practiced medicine for decades until age 90.
    Matthew Payeur / Empire Imaging, courtesy

Dr. David Toll was a physician who practiced medicine in St. Johnsbury for decades and connected with patients from across the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire. He saw patients from childhood into middle age and worked until he himself was 90. And over this weekend, he died. He was 93 years old.

Dr. Lloyd “Tim” Thompson is a retired physician living in Kirby who first came to St. Johnsbury in 1973 and stayed on as a physician in private practice.

Dr. David Toll photographed outside his St. Johnsbury practice, where he worked for decades.
Credit Matthew Payeur / Empire Imaging, courtesy

Dr. Thompson joins Vermont Edition to remember his colleague and friend, Dr. David Toll.

Dr. Toll's family is holding a public reception Friday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Creamery Restaurant in Danville, located at 46 Hill St, Danville, VT 05828. All are invited.

The family welcomes donations in Dr. Toll's memory to the Kingdom Animal Shelter in St. Johnsbury.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

