New York Philharmonic

Christoph Eschenbach, conductor

Pinchas Zukerman, violin

Pintscher: Towards Osiris

Berg: Violin Concerto

Brahms (orch. Schoenberg): Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25

Foss: Song of SongsĀ (Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano; Leonard Bernstein, conductor)

Listen Thursday February 8 at 8 p.m.