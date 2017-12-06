Piping Our Way Into The Dark Of The Year

Vermont bagpipers, Catalonian songbirds, more new releases, and a diverse and interesting calendar as we hunker down for the dark days of winter.

This program will air on Sunday December 10th from 7 - 10 p,m,

This week's calendar announcements:

Nectar’s in Burlington presents The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars on Friday December 15th

The Hello Darlin’ Community Christmas Concert will be held at Petit Campus (57 Prince Arthur E. in Montreal) on Saturday December 16th . Featured musicians include Michael Jerome Browne, Rob Lutes, and many more.

Stories for a Winter’s Eve creates the magic and warmth of gathering around the fireplace with friends and family to share stories and songs of the season. Featuring original short stories by Vermont authors and songs by Vermont musicians Pete Sutherland and Patti Casey, this truly local production will grace the stage of the East Montpelier Old Meeting House on Saturday, December 16th for two shows only, at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Tim Cummings and Jeremiah McLane will be holding a workshop and a concert with Alex Kehler in Middlebury on Sunday December 17th at the Middlebury Community Music Center. The workshop is from 1:30-3, and the concert is from 4-6 p.m.

Come together for a night of Community Kirtan at Sukha Yoga on Church Street!!! We are happy to be working with the Call and Response Foundation to bring mantra music to under-served populations through one-time events, regularly scheduled programs, and grassroots initiatives. Join special guests, The Bhavani Ma Band, as they lead us through an ecstatic night of chanting. One doesn't need to be a singer to participate, just come with an open mind and leave with an open heart !

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be playing at the Lamp Club Light Shop on N. Winooski Ave. in Burlington on Friday December 15th from 7-8:30 p.m.

Dance to The Cabin Hunters with Mary Wesley calling at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m.



The Social Band will be performing songs for Deep Midwinter on Saturday December 16th at the Charlotte Congregational Church at 7:30 p.m. and on SundayDecember 17th at the UU church in Burlington at 3 p.m.

Indie folk duo The Promise is Hope will play at Brandon Music on Saturday December 16th.

The Sky Blue Boys with Carrie Cook will be performing a no-cover show at the Jericho Café and Tavern on Friday December 15th from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the weekly Bluegrass Brunch at Burlington’s Skinny Pancake on Sunday December 17th from noon to 4 p.m.

The Zen Barn in Waterbury presents the Stash Band on Thursday December 14th