Planes, Trains And Autoroute 35: Cross-Border Transportation Issues

Live call-in discussion: The border at the 45th parallel separates two countries but also unites the cultures of Vermont and Quebec. Many families have relatives on both sides of the border, so changes in transportation services on one side also affect the other. We're looking at some of the changes in rail, road and air travel in Vermont and Quebec.

Karen Songhurst is a policy analyst for the Vermont Agency of Transportation and a liaison with border agencies and Quebec's transportation ministry. She brings us up to date on the transportation issues that affect both countries.

We'll also hear from Montreal Gazette Transportation Reporter Jason Magder on some of the key transportation projects going on in Montreal this summer. And we'll get an update on the extension of Autoroute 35.

Post your questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

