New York Philharmonic

Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)

Tallis: Why fum'th in Fight (The Sixteen; Harry Christophers, conductor)

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme of Tallis (Dimitri Mitropoulos, conductor)

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)

Britten: Agnus dei 7 Libera Me from War Requiem (Carol Vaness, soprano; Jerry Hadley, tneor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; Westminster Choir; American Boychoir; Kurt Masur, conductor)

Holst: The Planets (New York Choral Artists; Zubin Mehta, conductor)

Listen Thursday March 29 at 8 p.m.