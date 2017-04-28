Play About Cross-Cultural Adoption Sparks Community Conversation

Live call-in discussion: Adoption is emotional process that's even more layered when parents adopt a child from another culture. The family's attention to race, privilege, language and cultural expectations will be forever changed. Those are some of the themes of a current production by Vermont Stage.

The play is The Call and it portrays an upper-middle-class white couple attempting to adopt a child from Ethiopia. We dive into the questions that are raised about cross-cultural adoption with guests Cristina Alicea, artistic director of Vermont Stage, actor Tinotenda Charles Rutanhira and Wanda Audette, director of adoption at Lund.

Tell us your adoption story: post below or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 1, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.