Play Ball! Fans Talk Baseball Midseason

The Red Sox started the baseball season sluggish, but now they're fired up. The Yankees meanwhile, got off to a great start but now they're floundering. On the next Vermont Edition, it's our annual summer baseball show!

VPR's Bob Kinzel and Mitch Wertlieb shout their love of the Red Sox loudly, and Rep. Kurt Wright carries the banner for the Yankees. And we hear from Noah Crane, general manager of the Upper Valley Nighthawks, who play in the NECBL.

Tell us about the pride and heartbreak you have for your favorite teams: post below or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.