'Play Ball!': Vermont Edition's Baseball Show

The opening week of baseball season means that winter is over (in some places) and that it's time for Vermont Edition's annual baseball show.

Spring is the one time in baseball when every team can have some optimism, and we'll channel that as we look ahead to the Major League season that's just begun. We'll also look at what the Red Sox and the Yankees did in the off-season to improve their rosters.

Our guests are Erin Cofiell, sports director at Fox 44 News, Rep. Kurt Wright and and VPR's Mitch Wertlieb.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 7, 2017, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.