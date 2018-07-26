Play Featured In Chandler Pride Theater Festival Explores Identity, Family and Loss

Every year since 2011, the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph has hosted a Pride Theater Festival to highlight LGBTQ playwrights and productions. This year, the festival is staging three plays including Aunt Jack, a play about family and intergenerational tension in the LGBTQ community.

The play's author S.P. Monahan, and Jeff Tolbert who plays the eponymous Aunt Jack, sat down with Vermont Edition to discuss the play, LGBTQ theater and acting outside one's identity.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.