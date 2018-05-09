Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Plugging A $58 Million Hole: Fixing Vermont's School Funding

By & 58 minutes ago
  • Facing a $58 million funding gap, Vermont lawmakers and the governor have competing proposals to pay for Vermont's schools in the final weeks of the legislative session.
    Facing a $58 million funding gap, Vermont lawmakers and the governor have competing proposals to pay for Vermont's schools in the final weeks of the legislative session.
    Miatagirl / iStock

Live call-in discussion: How will Vermont fund it's schools? Gov. Scott's new plan would use nearly $60 million dollars in one-time funds to keep property taxes down, but Democrats in the legislature balked at a plan they say has a number of problems. 

We're talking about the merits of that plan and what can pass muster with both lawmakers and the governor in the final weeks of the legislative session.

House Education Chair Rep. David Sharpe and budget commissioner Adam Greshin join Vermont Edition to discuss the governor's five-year plan to address education costs, how lawmakers are allocating education dollars as they finalize budgets and what can get support from the legislature and Gov. Scott.

Share your thoughts below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Education

Related Content

Unexpected $44 Million Windfall Won't Ease Budget Tension In Montpelier

By May 7, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott listens Monday as economists deliver the latest revenue forecast. Scott wants to use this year's budget surplus to buy down property tax rates next year. Democratic lawmakers say the money can be put to better uses.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Elected officials in Montpelier learned Monday they’ll end the fiscal year with a $44 million budget surplus. But the unexpected windfall hasn’t ended the acrimony between Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic lawmakers.

Education Officials Balk At Scott's Latest Plan For School Savings In Vermont

By May 2, 2018
An empty classroom with desks and a chalkboard.
maroke / iStock

Gov. Phil Scott’s latest plan to curb costs in the public school system has received a chilly response from Democratic lawmakers — and organizations that represent school boards, superintendents and teachers in Vermont are also concerned about the governor’s proposal.

Disagreements Complicate When Vermont Legislative Session May End

By & 22 hours ago
Upward view of the Vermont Statehouse
Angela Evancie / VPR File

Money for the session runs out on Saturday, but adjournment looks very uncertain because there are a number of major disputes looming between Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders at the Vermont Statehouse.