‘On Point' Host Tom Ashbrook Dismissed From WBUR

By 9 hours ago
  • VPR will continue to carry On Point, which will continue to be produced by guest hosts including Jane Clayson, Tom Gjelten and Ray Suarez.
    VPR will continue to carry On Point, which will continue to be produced by guest hosts including Jane Clayson, Tom Gjelten and Ray Suarez.
    On Point Radio

Tom Ashbrook, host of On Point, has been dismissed from WBUR, Boston University announced Wednesday.

Ashbrook was placed on leave in December 2017 after 11 current and former station employees filed complaints of sexual misconduct and bullying. Boston University launched two independent investigations, which found that Ashbrook's conduct "created an abusive work environment" but determined it "was not sexual in nature."

“Although VPR did not play a role in the decision, we trust it was the right move,” said John Van Hoesen, senior vice president and chief content officer. “Fostering a safe and respectful work environment for all employees is essential to upholding the integrity of the public media system and providing the service our audience counts on.”

Produced by WBUR in Boston and distributed by NPR, On Point is broadcast live on Vermont Public Radio every weekday from 10 a.m. - noon. VPR plans to continue carrying the program, which will continue to be produced by fill-in hosts including Jane Clayson, Tom Gjelten and Ray Suarez.

The national call-in show provides a daily, national conversation about everything from breaking news to politics to ancient history, and features writers, politicians, journalists, artists, scientists and ordinary citizens. The show is popular with VPR listeners and regularly includes callers from around the state.

As with any change to programming, we’ll be listening carefully to the broadcast and audience feedback in the coming months to ensure the program is still serving our listeners.

For more information, follow WBUR’s reporting on this story and read Boston University’s full statement.

Tags: 
VPR Blog
Announcements
Press Release

Related Content

Sarah Ashworth Returns To VPR As News Director

By Feb 7, 2018
Award-winning public radio journalist Sarah Ashworth will return to Vermont Public Radio in March as director of news.
Chris Saunders / NHPR

Award-winning  public radio journalist Sarah Ashworth will return to Vermont Public Radio in March as director of news. She will lead the station’s 15-person news team.

Ashworth brings a variety of experiences to VPR, which has  significantly increased its public service journalism over the last 17 years as a result of audience demand.  She will lead VPR’s initiatives in broadcast and digital news gathering as the organization develops new ways to provide news, enterprise and investigative reporting while engaging the community in the process.

VPR Appoints Dillon To New England News Collaborative

By Nov 30, 2017
John Dillon will become VPR's senior reporter for the New England News Collaborative in January 2018.
Vermont Public Radio

News Director and longtime VPR News reporter John Dillon will take on a new role as Senior Reporter for the New England News Collaborative beginning in January, VPR announced today. 

Program Changes Coming To VPR In October

By Sep 7, 2017
It's Been A Minute with Sam Sanders will air on VPR Saturdays at 10 a.m. beginning October 7, 2017.
NPR

Changes are coming to VPR's program schedule in October 2017. Here’s everything you need to know about the new programs and when to listen.