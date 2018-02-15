‘On Point' Host Tom Ashbrook Dismissed From WBUR

Tom Ashbrook, host of On Point, has been dismissed from WBUR, Boston University announced Wednesday.

Ashbrook was placed on leave in December 2017 after 11 current and former station employees filed complaints of sexual misconduct and bullying. Boston University launched two independent investigations, which found that Ashbrook's conduct "created an abusive work environment" but determined it "was not sexual in nature."

“Although VPR did not play a role in the decision, we trust it was the right move,” said John Van Hoesen, senior vice president and chief content officer. “Fostering a safe and respectful work environment for all employees is essential to upholding the integrity of the public media system and providing the service our audience counts on.”

Produced by WBUR in Boston and distributed by NPR, On Point is broadcast live on Vermont Public Radio every weekday from 10 a.m. - noon. VPR plans to continue carrying the program, which will continue to be produced by fill-in hosts including Jane Clayson, Tom Gjelten and Ray Suarez.

The national call-in show provides a daily, national conversation about everything from breaking news to politics to ancient history, and features writers, politicians, journalists, artists, scientists and ordinary citizens. The show is popular with VPR listeners and regularly includes callers from around the state.

As with any change to programming, we’ll be listening carefully to the broadcast and audience feedback in the coming months to ensure the program is still serving our listeners.

For more information, follow WBUR’s reporting on this story and read Boston University’s full statement.