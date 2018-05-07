Police Arrest Pair In Connection With Body Found In Highgate

Vermont State Police say law enforcement officers arrested two Highgate residents wanted in connection with a body found over the weekend.

Erika Guttilla and Corey Cassani were found in South Burlington during a motor vehicle stop early Tuesday morning.

Members of Vermont State Police, South Burlington Police, Shelburne Police and the FBI made the arrests. According to police, Guttilla was jail on no bail and Cassani was jailed on $25,000 bail.

In a preliminary identification Monday, Vermont State Police detectives say the body found is 35-year-old Troy Ford of Highgate.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

State Police say Ford was shot and killed several months ago. His remains were discovered Saturday by two people in a wooded area.

Police were searching for Guttilla, Ford's former girlfriend along with Cassani.

A vehicle Guttilla and Cassani were believed to have been using was found in Swanton.

Police earlier arrested a 60-year-old Highgate woman who is the mother of one of the suspects.

