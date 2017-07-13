Police Identify Woman Found Dead In Middlesex, Autopsy Indicates Possible Homicide

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of 59-year-old Cindy Cook of Barre after her body was found next to a dirt road in Middlesex Wednesday evening. According to preliminary autopsy results, Cook’s death was a homicide. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police publicly released Cook’s identity Thursday afternoon. Investigators initially asked for help from the public in identifying the body found along Brook Road in Middlesex. According to a release from Vermont State Police, the last person to hear from Cook was a family member who spoke with her by phone on July 3.

Investigators are now trying to find Cook’s car, a cream-colored 2009 MINI Cooper Clubman with a black top and black stripes. Police say the car has Vermont license plate GBH823.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information or anyone who had contact with Cook after July 3 to call the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Update 05:51 p.m. This story has been updated with new information from Vermont State Police, including Cook’s name, vehicle description and last known contact. The headline has also been updated in light of new information from police.