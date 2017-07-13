Police Investigating Death Of Unidentified Woman Found In Middlesex

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found next to a dirt road in Middlesex Wednesday evening.

Major Glenn Hall, the head of the criminal division of the Vermont State Police, said in a press release that investigators are still working to figure out how the woman died and who she is.

“This investigation is in its early stages and this death is considered suspicious,” Hall said in the release. “Detectives are working to identify the deceased female and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.”

Authorities moved the woman’s body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington Thursday morning for an autopsy, Hall said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the woman’s identity or suspicious activity along Brook Road in Middlesex to call the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.