Police Say Driver 'Took His Own Life' During Traffic Stop In Newbury

The Vermont State Police say a young man took his own life after being stopped by a state trooper in Newbury, Vermont on Wednesday morning.

Trooper Tyler Davidson initiated the motor-vehicle stop on Route 5 in Newbury due to an expired inspection sticker on the vehicle, according to the VSP.

Davidson spoke with the driver, a 20-year-old man from Derby. He then returned to his police cruiser to run the driver's information. While Davidson was doing so, according to the VSP, the driver used a firearm to take his own life while still seated in the vehicle.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing according to the VSP.