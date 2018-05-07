Related Program: 
Police Seeking Highgate Pair After Human Remains Found

  • Police are searching for 31-year-old Erika Guttilla, left, and Corey Cassani, 28.
    Vermont State Police

Police are searching for two Highgate residents and have arrested one person after human remains were found in the northern Vermont town over the weekend.

In a preliminary identification Monday, Vermont State Police detectives say the body found is 35-year-old Troy Ford of Highgate.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

State Police say Ford was shot and killed several months ago. His remains were discovered Saturday by two people in a wooded area.

Police are now searching for Ford's former girlfriend, 31-year-old Erika Guttilla along with 28-year-old Corey Cassani, both of Highgate.

A vehicle Guttilla and Cassani were believed to have been using was found in Swanton. Police say the two are considered armed and dangerous.

Police earlier arrested a 60-year-old Highgate woman who is the mother of one of the suspects.

