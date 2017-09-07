Related Program: 
The Politics Of Sen. Sanders' 'Medicare For All' Push

By

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a proposal for a taxpayer-financed, universal healthcare program. It's called "Medicare for all" and basically would expand Medicare to include all Americans.

It's part of his effort to have the Democratic party adopt more progressive policies on a number of social and economic issues.

VPR's Bob Kinzel spoke to retired Middlebury College political science professor Eric Davis about the Sanders agenda.

He started by asking Davis about the purpose of the push for the "Medicare for all" proposal, given that Sen. Sanders is fully aware the plan has no chance of passing a GOP-controlled Congress.

Broadcast during Vermont Edition on Thursday, September 7, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

