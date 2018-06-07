Related Program: 
The Politics Of Vermont's Statehouse Stalemate

In the midst of a political stalemate in Montpelier over the budget for the next year, what could end the disagreement between legislative leaders and Gov. Phil Scott? And how are Vermonters outside of the capitol understanding the dispute?

Retired Middlebury College political science professor Eric Davis joins Vermont Edition to discuss compromise, politics and the public perception of the political gridlock gripping the statehouse.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

