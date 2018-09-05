Pop Culture Politics: How TV, Movies And Books Shape Our Real-World Views

Live call-in discussion: Our politics and ideology are shaped by our upbringing and life experience, but a UVM political scientist says there may be another key component to what we believe and who we vote for: the fictional stories we're exposed to in books, movies, and television. We're talking about how entertainment can shape our politics - from Game of Thrones to House of Cards and The Hunger Games.

We're joined by Anthony Gierzynski, chair of UVM's political science department. His new book is The Political Effects of Entertainment Media: How Fictional Worlds Affect Real World Political Perspectives.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.