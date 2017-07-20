Popular Support, And Allegations, Keep Bernie Sanders In The Headlines

Even after bowing out of the presidential race last year, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has continued to crisscross the country, marshaling his support for progressive causes and candidates. But as his popularity remains strong, Sanders is also answering allegations related to his wife's tenure as president of now-defunct Burlington College.

Reporter Jasper Craven, formerly of VTDigger and now a research fellow at The Investigative Fund in New York City, recaps the major news stories surrounding Sen. Sanders.

